…flags off mass vaccination campaign against transboundary diseases

…procures over 24m doses of vaccines

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS 2022 flood ravages thousands of hectares of crops cultivated by farmers across the country posing looming food shortages, higher food prices and starvation in 2023, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has collaborated with stakeholders in the agricultural sector to develop a five year National Control Strategic Plan, NCSP, to prevent transboundary diseases in livestock population in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, yesterday, during a flag off of the ‘2022 Nationwide Mass Vaccination Campaign against Transboundary Animal Diseases’ for the North-Central Zone in Abuja.

According to Abubakar, the NCSP targets improvement on animal production and farmers productivity for sustainable livestock development in the country.

He also made it known that his Ministry had revalidated the Emergency Preparedness Plan for the Control of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and reviewed the Animal Disease Control Act, 2022 which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the Minister explained about his Ministry ‘s effort in the area of fighting and curtailing spread of transboundary animal diseases, which it has procured 4,148,000 doses of CBPP vaccines; 15,479,500 doses of PPR vaccines; 2,000,000 doses of FMD vaccines; and 3,000,000 doses of Newcastle Disease vaccines .

He also said the vaccines would be allocated to the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, based on request.

In attendance were Sheep and Goat Farmers Association of Nigeria, Members of Pastoral Associations, Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders, Traditional Rulers, and others.

The major transboundary animal diseases are namely; Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Foot and Mouth Diseases (FMD), Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), African Swine Fever (ASF) and Animal Trypanosomosis and Tick – Borne Diseases.

He said “With the country’s livestock population, estimated at 22,378,374 Cattle; 53,061,143 Sheep; 99,879,799 Goats; 9,299,563 Pigs, and over 425,790,456 Poultry.

“Livestock production remains a key means of livelihood in the country. Indeed, the sector provides gainful employment for about 70 per cent of the population, especially the rural dwellers.

“The sector also provides several benefits, such as supply of animal protein, source of income and cash reserves for use in emergency and for fulfilment of cultural and religious obligations. In addition, the by-products from livestock, including hides and skin are used in the production of materials such as belts, shoes and bags while animal wastes serve as manure for crop production.

However, he (Abubakar) called on States in the North Central geopolitical zone to key into the exercise, and urged them to take full ownership and sustain the exercise in order to protect and preserve the critical livestock resources in the zone and nation at large.

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu represented by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, pointed that with the right structure in place, the livestock industry would become Nigeria’s largest and leading foreign exchange earner that would create massive jobs along the various value chains.

Aliyu also expressed optimism that with such presidential interventions as the nationwide vaccination exercise, the menace of animal diseases would be curtailed and it would enhance sustainable development as well as guarantee food security in the country.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria and the Director Veterinary and Pest Control Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Maimuna Habib, expressed the Ministry’s commitment and determination on capacity building at both the Federal and State levels through training and re-training for diseases emergencies and protect loss of livelihood.

Habib also assured States of the Ministry’s continued support and collaboration to ensure improved livestock health in the country with the provision of vaccines, trainings, disinfectants, veterinary drugs, and others.