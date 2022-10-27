By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS agribusiness remains one of the panacea to unemployment, hunger, wealth creation and development, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Thursday, disclosed why ‘Third Supervision Mission’ is a priority in the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, project.

This was stated by the Country Director, IFAD, Dede Ekoue, in a speech delivered at opening workshop of the third joint supervision mission of the LIFE-ND project, in Abuja.

Ekoue maintained that LIFE– ND is one of the largest programmes dedicated to rural youth and women entrepreneurship, and it aims to promote agribusiness development, rural enterprise among youth and women in a sustainable manner in the Niger Delta Region in seven value chains: cassava, rice, plantain, cocoa, fishery, Palm Oil and Poultry.

The programme aims to promote 25, 550 youth and women entrepreneurs in IFAD funded States by 2025.

She said: “The innovation brought by this project is its incubation model that allows youth and women to learn from experienced agri-entrepreneurs how to setup and manage a sustainable and profitable agri-business that create job for themselves and others.

“Through LIFE – ND incubation model, just in 2021 more than 2000 young and women have been empowered with skills, and knowledge and network needed to set up their business.

“The project has been improving the ecosystem for enhanced productivity and resilience of agribusiness through investment in infrastructures production and processing clusters.

“We are particular pleased that the project put an emphasis on nutrition and IFAD featured LIFE-ND successful stories in nutrition across its global network.

“LIFE-ND is also an important programme for the government because it contributes to national agriculture Technology Innovation Policy (NATIP) and the National Pathways for Food System Transformation.

“The overall vision of LIFE-ND is a rural economy in which all population can derive prosperity and equal benefit.

“The aim is to empower women and youth their income, to boost food security and foster job creation.

“With these important goals in sight, this Third Supervision Mission is of significant importance in this current context marked by several challenges.

The Russia – Ukraine war and its impacts on price of food and agricultural inputs, the increase in price of fuel, the challenges linked to currency exchange rate, the general hike in price, the insecurity in some rural areas and the climate related disasters such as the flood.

“The recent floods have washed away many of the progress made by the project and young and women agrientrepreneurs, making it more difficult for the project to reach its target results.”

However, she (Ekoue) said the international high level supervision mission team led by an experienced international consultant, Georges Polenakis, who will consult with key stakeholders including beneficiaries; agrobusiness coaches and incubators; state and local authorities national and international development partners financial institutions to assess innovative and efficient ways to sustainably address the challenges faced the project, to harness existing opportunities in order to safeguard and scale up the progress made by LIFE-ND.

She added, “This difficult situation calls for an enhanced use of funding through compliance with financial procedures and procurement guidelines.”

Also speaking, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, representative in the LIFE-ND project, Manureh Stella, acknowledged that “The project under IFAD funded States has recorded substantial achievements so far such as generating income, job creation, land development, linking beneficiaries with financial institutions amongst others.

“As we all know, LIFE-ND is a project designed in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), international Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

However, “I wish to plead, that let there be continuous dialogue and brainstorming with all stakeholders on how best possible we can contribute, harness maximally and fashion the way forward towards a successful project implementation in achieving the objectives of the project.”

Meanwhile, she assured that, “NDDC is still committed to continuously partner with Development Organizations like IFAD in bringing the best to the citizens of the region because the project is in line with the Commission’s mandate of developing the Niger Delta Region, we are still putting in more effort to see that the NDDC fund is being released.”

RELATED NEWS