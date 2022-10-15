Ekpenyong

By Chris Ekpenyong

According to Stephen Covey, “honesty is making your words conform to reality. Integrity is making reality conform to your words.”

It is essential to leadership. Without it, you cannot be an effective leader. Keeping your word is the essence of integrity.

After a careful analysis of happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its chances of winning next year’s election, I have come to conclude that the party has not fully put its house in order to defeat the opposition, both new and old.

As an elder statesman who was also there at the formative stage of this party in 1998, and who has also sacrificed and contributed to the existence and sustenance of the party, I want to make the following appeals.

I want to appeal to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, that in the interest of the party, for the love of this party which he’s a founding member, he should sacrifice for peace and togetherness. As a leader who has led the legislative arm of government in this country, he should be able to lead by example.

None of his sacrifices for the victory of this party in the 2023 election will be forgotten.

I recall an interview he granted Vanguard Newspapers before his election as party chairman, with the title: Zoning Battle: I will resign as PDP chairman if…He should not forget the promise he made to Nigerians.

In the interview, he promised to step down if anybody from the North wins at the convention.

And by God’s design, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged. As a leader, he should keep to his word.

If he had not said it, it would have been a different scenario, but Ayu assured the party. The time has come for him to be truthful to himself and the party.

For equity, justice and fairness he should honourably step aside as a sign of patriotism.

The singular fact that the presidential candidate, national chairman and Director-General of the campaign are from the North, is tearing the party apart.

And it will be dangerous going into an election with a divided house just because of insincerity.

If the national chairman can’t keep to the promise he made to his party, how does he want Nigerians to believe the promises the party is making to them?

I want to also appeal to our presidential candidate to listen to the voice of reasoning and the voice of other lovers of the party who also want him to win the 2023 presidential election.

He should not just listen to those who are telling him there is no problem, they can win without Wike and the other governors with him.

As a man who has been in politics for so long, he knows politics is a game of numbers. And every state counts in this game, especially now that votes will count because of the new electoral law.

I want to plead with Atiku to review the demands of the five governors. We shouldn’t take their agitation for granted for it could lead to unimaginable harm and our chances of winning next year’s election may be affected greatly. If truly he’s coming to unify Nigeria and listen to various agitations, he should do everything possible to unify the party.

Atiku should address all the various agitations to show Nigeria what he’s coming to do as the unifier. Just as you love the party, Wike also loves the party and he wants the party to win elections. He has not just performed so well as a governor of Rivers State that even the opposition has acknowledged his performance. This is a credit to the party. He has electoral value to contribute to us so that we can win next year’s election.

Wike has shown his love for the party several times. He has always been there when no one cares. Recently, he supported the party in Cross River State. Since the governor left, they had no support. But Wike has supported them with logistics to face the opposition in Cross River.

Such a man shouldn’t be toyed with. Those telling you to forget about him don’t have even one local government to deliver in the election.

Wike wields enormous influence in the South –South.

I was against him when he started but after listening to the voice of reasoning and what they are agitating for, I saw that it is in the interest of the party.

We can’t be accusing the current government of nepotism and marginalisation and have the same situation in our party. What difference are we bringing to the table?

Last year, we were in a similar situation, and somebody needed to pay the price for peace at the party.

The then- National Chairman,Uche Secondus, resigned honourably. Therefore, our current chairman should also do the same by stepping aside honourably for the national chairmanship to come to the South.

The chairman and presidential candidate of the party shouldn’t come from the same zone to avoid making the party a regional group.

Finally, those who are saying after the election, Ayu will resign don’t believe in Atiku and his chances of winning. He shouldn’t listen to them. Let the chairmanship go to the South for inclusiveness

Five governors mean five states. We need Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Abia as we need other states to win the elections. Wike is ready to work with Atiku and work for the party but our presidential candidate should earn his trust. The party chairman should keep his promise of resigning if a northern presidential candidate emerged.

A man who can’t keep his words now, will never keep his words in the future

A word is enough for the wise.