.our people can’t got to farm, sleep in their homes – LG Chair laments

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three persons have been reportedly killed in a freshly armed herdsmen attack in Tse Ikem community Ukemberagya, in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered from a community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Anawa that the armed herders stormed the community at about 6 pm on Sunday and laid ambush on Tse Ikem road near Anawah settlement between Chembe and Anyiin, for their unsuspecting victims.

He said, “They gunned down Mr. Aondona Saai and Avalumun Adaa all of Tse-Igbur. This incident occurred near a military checkpoint at Arufu town.”

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Logo LGA, Mrs. Salome Tor said the Sunday attack came after a similar incident in the area by the same armed herdsmen who after killing their victim burnt his motorbike.

According to her, “in the Sunday evening attack, there were two men on a motorbike with a lady and the Fulani militia who were in the bush waylaid them and killed the two men while the woman was lucky to have run into the bush. It was from her account that we knew what happened.

“After killing the victims they gruesomely butchered them. Before then, on Friday they also shot a boy on a bike in the same area and burnt his motorbike.

“It is a sad development for our people. We are really in a very very difficult situation in Logo LGA. Our people are not armed but these people come with AK47 to kill and destroy our communities.

“Our people cannot go to the farms nor sleep in their houses anymore for fear of being killed by the marauders.

“We are helpless though we know the people who are killing us and nothing decisive is being done to get them arrested. And from the latest incidents we have realised that they are now targeting our men.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

