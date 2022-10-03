Tramadol pills discovered by officials of the NDLEA in the Lagos mansion.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has discovered another mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos State habouring 13 million Tramadol pills.

In a statement on Monday, NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the mansion belonged to a drug baron, who is now in custody.

Another VGC drug bust! As massive and beautiful this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos, pictured here looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in @ndlea_nigeria net. Details cmg pic.twitter.com/7xsZezOrva — Femi Babafemi (@FemiBabafemi) October 3, 2022

According to Babafemi, the agency recovered 13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg from the mansion.

“Another VGC drug bust! As massive and beautiful as this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos (pictured here) looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in custody of @ndlea_nigeria. Details coming in a statement shortly,” he said.

Recall this bust comes days after the NDLEA discovered a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of the state where cocaine was stored.

