By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

AGAIN, four people have been kidnapped at Farm Settlement in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government area of Oyo State.

Chairman of the Farm Settlement Association, Mr. Rasheed Adedokun Adepoju, who confirmed this to Vanguard this morning, said the incident happened, on Saturday around 10:30am.

He said the kidnappers, numbering about ten dressed in army camouflage with sophisticated weapons, invaded a big poultry farm situated within the settlement and abducted four workers, among whom was a lady.

Recall that the similar incidents had happened in July and August, 2022 respectively in Ogbomoso and Oyo areas where farmers and Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara, Rt. Rev. Aderogba alongside his wife and driver were kidnapped, and undisclosed amount of money was paid for their release.

