The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, October 24, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka “Mama Boko Haram” , Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

The defendants were prosecuted on a-three count charge of conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N34, 593,000 (Thirty Four Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand Naira only).

Delivering judgment today, Justice Kumaliya found the defendants guilty on the three counts and convicted them accordingly.

According to the Judge, “on count one for the offence of conspiracy, the court hereby sentenced you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine.

“While on count two and three of the charge, Aisha Alkali Wakil and Tahiru Saidu Daura are to go to prison for seven years each without an option of fine”.

In addition, the court ordered Wakil to pay the sum of “N25, 805,000.00 (Twenty Five Million Eight Hundred and Five Thousand Naira) or to go to prison for seven years”, while. Daura was ordered to pay the sum of “N8, 788,000.00 (Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-eight Thousand Naira) or to go to jail for seven years”.

“Wakil and Daura are to jointly pay the sum of N 7,184,250 for the items supplied to their office or to go to jail for three years each”.

RELATED NEWS