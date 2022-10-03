By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Njilang village in Whuntafu Ward of Chibok local Government area of Borno State.

The Executive Chairman of the Council Area, Hon Umar Ibrahim exclusively confirmed to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Monday evening.

This is even as unconfirmed report indicated that scores of motorists and passengers plying the recently reopened Maiduguri-Damboa- Chibok- Askira/ Uba road were killed others sustained various degree of injuries after their trucks conveying them with foodstuff stepped on a planted Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs by suspected terrorists exploded and wrecked havoc same on Monday afternoon.

Recall that the road that was closed down for many years was reopened recently, after which the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) North East, Major General Christopher Musa who is doing wonderfully well in degrading the insurgents in the region, appealed to the present administration to fix the dilapidated portions of the reopened road where terrorists took advantage of planting IEDs.

This is in addition to a strong promises made by the Chairman Committee for Reopening and Ensure Safety (RES) on the troubled road that also doubles as the Commissioner of Sports and Youths Development, Saina Buba appointed by Governor Zulum, on several occasions assured that the road is smooth and secured.

Meanwhile, Sources and residents told our Correspondent that the armed insurgents invaded Njilang at about 2:34am on Monday and open fire sporadically at fleeing residents, killing three people, and looted shops before setting ablaze residential houses without confrontation.

Similarly, a passenger, Abubakar Usman who survived the EIDs Explosion said, ” the insurgents targeted some trucks conveying foodstuff and off- loaders, which they succeeded in their mission.”

According to Chairman of Chibok local Government area, Hon Ibrahim, said, he is yet to get the full details on the full details about the attack on Njilang.

His words: ” Yes I received a distress call today that one of my community, Njilang was attacked by armed terrorists.

“Though details were still sketchy, some callers informed me that three people were killed with destruction of infrastructures, while other versions revealed that more than four people were killed in the unfortunate incident.

“As for the Maiduguri-Damboa-Chibok road IEDs incident, I also heard it from some other people, including yourself, but couldn’t ascertain the number of victims or where exactly it happened “. The Chibok Chairman stated.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time.

