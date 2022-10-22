By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 23-year-old suspect, Abdulafeez Shorinmade has said that some spirit instructed him to kill Rofiyah Rasaki, 18-year-old girl.

Abdulafeez was arrested after stabbing Rofiyah on the neck on Monday, October 10, in Iwo at about 9:30pm and the victim bled to death.

He later went to Soba compound in the same town and stabbed one Sawiyu Nasrah, 18, on the chin before he was caught while running away.

Speaking to journalists during criminal parade at the Osun state police command headquarters in Osogbo, the suspect, who claimed to be a barbing apprentice in the town, said he was led by some spirit to kill.

His words; “I am under the influence of some spirit. After smoking Indian hemp, I do hear a voice commanding me to do some evil things.

“On the said day, I smoked Indian hemp and while I was returning from mosque the spirit overtook me. At that moment I was walking behind the girl and I stabbed her with a scissors I picked on the road. I didn’t know she later died.

“After stabbing her, the spirit told me to run away and I did. Few minutes later I saw another girl and the spirit urged me to stab her and I did. While I was running away, the spirit also told me to stop and I was caught by residents around the community”.

He, however, said since he was arrested, the spirit has not communicated with him.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola who spoke with newsmen said the suspect will be arraigned in court after thorough investigation.