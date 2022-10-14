.

Labour Party, on Wednesday, unveiled its campaign council, giving management and various positions to individuals it claimed were capable would ensure that a new Nigeria emerges in 2023.

Prominent among those to lead the management team of the campaign council was a former TUC spokesperson, Comrade Isaac Balami. He emerged as the Deputy Campaign Manager 1.

Balami, a former president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers had recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and moved to the Labour Party in solidarity with the Obi-Datti movement. During his official declaration for the Obi-dient movement, Balami announced that he had sacrificed his aircraft hanger worth billions of naira for the sake of rescuing Nigeria.

On Wednesday, the Labour Party unveiled its management team for the 2023 election with Doyin Okupe emerging as the Director General of the Council. Mr Oseloka Obaze made the list as the Deputy Director General, Alhaji Yusuf Bello Maitama is the Deputy Director General (North) while the Deputy Director General (South) went to Denzel Kentebe.

The positions of the Deputy campaign Manager 1 and 2 went to Comrade Balami and Eyitemi Taire respectively.

Speaking, Balami said it has been a tough battle but Nigerians will be victorious at the end, pledging his full commitment towards the emergence of a new set of leaders in 2023.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Mr Doyin Okupe, boasted that the Labour Party already has about 15 million votes on the ground and was sure of victory in the coming election. He said it took 12 million votes for the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2023 election.

He said: As we begin the 2023 round of electioneering campaigns, the registered voter population figure has tripled since 2019. More than 60 per cent of the nearly 100 million registered voters today are youths.

“This shows that there are more new voters in the voter register than old ones, and all the newly-registered voters are `OBIdients’.

“It is just for us to pray for life till the elections; we will show them. Nigeria is a youthful stream and they are ready to support Labour Party all the way,’’ Okupe said.