Choice International Group has launched three new air conditioning products into the Nigerian market through one of its subsidiaries, Gree Air Conditioner Nigeria, with a pledge to keep prioritising after-sale service and technologies that will improve the lives of the people.

General Manager, CIG E-Home Co. Ltd, Mr Chibuzor Ogunka, said even as their products had stood out among their peers since the establishment of the firm in the country, it is the after-sale service that had been their strength.

He said the latest products, G-tech, Minty and Kimbe, were introduced to satisfy the demands of customers.

Presenting the three state-of-the-art AC models at an impressive ceremony held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, Ogunka said the G-tech air-conditioner provides a 3D spiral external air supply technology as well as a WIFI smart control and a water-electricity separation technology, among other mouth-watering features. The product is said to come in 1HP/1.5HP.

Gree Minty, which also comes in 1HP/1.5HP, uses the R-32 refrigerant, which reduces electricity consumption up to about 10%.

Its purification system is described as top notch.

The Gree Kimbe II, just like other models, uses the R-32 refrigerant, with an elegant body and is offered in 3HP. The air conditioner also has a detachable air outlet for easy cleaning.

Also speaking, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, Group Head, Communications & GM Commercial, CIG Motors, revealed that Gree, an internationally renowned air conditioner manufacturer, was reputed to make two out of every three Air conditioners manufactured in the world.

He also disclosed that the company was on the verge of introducing an app to assist customers to easily find technicians close to their locations.

According to him, the products, which can be self-serviced, come with 3-level purification system from air-pollutants and bacteria.

He said CIG offers three-year warranty to customers as well as technical and marketing support to all of its distributors and dealers nationwide.

CIG has been distributing Gree Commercial and Residential air conditioners in Nigeria for the past eight years, just as it has trained local technicians across the country referred to as Cool men.

The company currently has nationwide distributors and dealers and aims to have distributors in every state of the country. Interestingly, some prospective participants at the event immediately signed up as dealers and distributors in order to take advantage of the high returns on investments dealing in Gree products.

Gree products are have the reputation of being used by reputable corporate organisations such as Dangote, Lekki Deep Seaport and Railway stations across the country.

The launch event was witnessed by the Vice President of CIG, Mr. Ben Ma, top officials of Gree, and other relevant stakeholders in the air conditioning industry including customers, dealers, distributors and the media.