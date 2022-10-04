By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian music duo, Show Dem Camp released a new album titled ‘Palm Wine Music Vol.3 .

The album features guest appearances from Afrobeats & Alternative acts which include Tems, Oxlade, Victony, Ladipoe, Lojay, Tay Iwar, Moelogo, and Ghanaian rapper Manifest.

Fuji legend Pasuma & Street-hop veteran Q Dot combined for a new single titled ‘Omo Ologo’.

Afrobeats superstar, Ayra Starr released the remix of her hit-song ‘Bloody Samaritan’ featuring American R&B star singer Kelly Rowland.

The remix includes the vocals of Loud Urban Choir whose cover was a social media hit and will be part of the additional tracks Ayra Starr is adding to the deluxe of her hit album, 19 & Dangerous Album(out 14 October).

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Simi previewed an unreleased single which is likely going to be her next single. The track when released will be Simi’s first after her last hit album ‘To Be Honest’ in June 2022.

Poco Lee released an Amapiano hit titled ‘Otilo (Izz Gone)’ which features rising music sensation Hotkid.

Nigerian musician J Martins returned with a new single titled ‘Gimme Love’.

S High teamed up with Victony and Zinoleesky for a track titled ‘Hypnotise.

Show Dem Camp Palm Wine Music Vol.3′ Album(Details)

Show Dem Camp (SDC) is a Nigerian rap duo composed of Wale Davies (Tec) and Olumide Ayeni (Ghost).

As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: ‘Palmwine Music (2017)’, ‘Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and ‘Palmwine Express (2019)’.

On Hip Hop, they have released 6 albums: ‘Clone Wars Vol.1 (2010), ‘The Dreamers Project (2011)’, ‘Clone Wars II (The Subsidy) 2012)’, ‘Clone Wars III (The Recession) 2016’, ‘Clone Wars Vol. IV (These Buhari Times) 2019’ and ‘Clone Wars Vol. V (2021)’

