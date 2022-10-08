.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ghanaian Hip-Hop rap superstar, Black Sherif releases his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was.’

The 14-track album includes hit records, Soja, Kwaku The Traveller, and collaborates with Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy for Second Sermon (remix).

Joeboy releases a new Dancehall single titled ‘Likkle Riddim. The single was produced by P.Priime.

Tekno returns with a new Amapiano single titled ‘Pay’.

Street hop award-winning producer Rexxie released a new single ‘Abracadabra’ on which he features Naira Marley and Skiibii.

J Martins returns with a 5-track EP titled ‘Love Me More’.

Blaqbonez returns with a new single titled ‘Back In Uni. He collaborates with UK music producer JAE5 for the single which comes ahead of his upcoming sophomore studio album “Young Preacher”.

Blaqbonez reflects on life experiences during his stay at the university as well as his past relationships. It also explores his escapades where he was a notorious philanderer who broke the hearts of many ladies.

Kaestyle teams up with Victony and Omah Lay for debut EP, ‘Kae’s Study.

Jamopyper returns with a new song titled “Balance”.

Music producer Duktor Sett drops his debut album titled ‘Duktor’s Appointment’.

