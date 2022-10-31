By Gabriel Olawale

US -based Nigerian musician, Solomon Ehigiator Ogbeide with stage name ‘Solemzo’ has praised the global impact Afrobeats is making across the world.

Speaking during an interview, Solemzo said that the impact and relevance of the Afrobeats genre of music cannot be underestimated.

The musician noted that Afrobeats are made popular by Nigeria and African artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamondz Platinum and so many others are much appreciated beyond the shores of Nigeria and Africa.

“Over the years Afrobeats genre has grown and African and particularly Nigeria artistes have made it a huge success and this has inspired us the younger ones to do music and I want to be part of it the bigger picture and mega success,” says Solemzo.

Speaking further, he opined that as regards Afrobeats and the genre he relates with it,

“I believe the beat is the most important thing right now for afrobeat. Once the beat is good all I need to do is find my time and write something everyone can relate too”.

He noted that Fela has been his most inspiration growing up as he always listens to Fela, his dad plays the Afrobeat music and also Victor Uwaifo.

