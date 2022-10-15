By Ayo Onikoyi

Music artist and songwriter, Idris Abdulsamad Aregbesola a.k.a SMD who shot into prominence with a hit single Solace, has announced a change of stage name from “SMD” to “Czar”

According to him, the change of name was informed by the confusion arising from his former name

“The change of name is as a result of misinterpretation of the word ‘SMD’ which means something nasty in the world or socially. In order not to cause confusion I had to settle for a change of name to something unique like “Czar” which means “Emperor”.

Czar Yang has ushered in his new name by launching a modern style of music called Afro-Solara music, having African characteristics of soul music with emotional vocals.

Czar Yang recently released a new song titled “Dreams” off his upcoming EP set to ruffle the music space.