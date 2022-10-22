Cee Sharp, also known as Samuel Jesse Luka, recently released his project KOINO EP, which is now trending across all streaming services and radio stations.

He discusses his challenges in life, his poor beginnings, and what drives him to remain committed to his music profession in this interview. He is the family’s firstborn child and a native of the state of Taraba, Nigeria. It has been interesting, difficult, and gratifying, he claims. His involvement in the music industry has given him the chance to meet people and gain more exposure.

Cee Sharp is an Afrobeat singer, songwriter and producer, raised by his mom and wasnt easy as the struggle began while he was in primary 5 as his Dad died. His mother moved into the family home, where the struggle began. With the family’s support, they were able to care for themselves and made an effort to survive.

Recalling how his mother had to sell firewood in order to feed the family and afford his sibling’s school expenses. Cee Sharp, along with his younger sister, were sent to secondary school when he auditioned for a talent show while he was still a child. He shares his family’s difficulties and how its God whos been providing for them.

He describes how, after finishing secondary school, he developed an interest in music production and began studying how to create beats just to support his mother, siblings, and himself. Starting music in his early stage and he reocunts how he had to sleep outside, trek long distances and beg for transport fare just to be able to keep up and meet up with alot of needs.

Cee Sharp gets signed to Bachmozartium Music, one of the top record labels in the city of Abuja, and he expresses gratitude to God for his progress in the music industry. It truly is a grass to grace story.

