.

By Japhet Davidson

Ahead of the upcoming music videos for her new singles, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, Afro-soul singer, Uchechi Emelonye has launched the ‘Afro-soul Dance Steps Challenge’. The dance-themed contest will not only help in selecting dancers and dance-steps for the new videos, but also reward the top winners with cash payments in dollars.

According to the UK-based singer, the contest would be harnessed by her creative team to broaden the talent pool it would work with in the upcoming videos. And in view of this, music fans are encouraged to listen to the songs, make a short video clip of one minute or less that would be appropriate for the songs and attach the videos on the comment section of her social media handles. Uchechi Emelonye says: “There are many hidden creative minds, and we intend to give people the opportunity to express themselves and whoever impresses us the most, would not only take part in my upcoming music videos but also win cash payments in dollars. We expect dance steps that would be great for Afro-soul music videos.

The winner will get $300, the first runner-up will get $200, while the second runner-up will get $100, and there would be opportunities to be part of the videos when we go to location in the coming days. The ultimate winners would be announced on my social media pages, so keep in touch there for additional information”

Uchechi Emelonye’s singles have so far gained enormous airplay across major Nigerian, British and American radio stations. Huge interest has been evoked in her, evidenced by the numerous interviews she has done with radio personalities and on TV. Her stunning music video for ‘Little Black Bird’, directed by top Nigerian director, Sesan, is still being played on prime music channels and has garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on YouTube

RELATED NEWS