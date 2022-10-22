The third edition of the biggest food and drinks festival “The African Food and Drinks Festival” which attracted more than Ten (10) Thousand guests, took place at the Harrow Park, Abuja on the 9th of October, 2022.

With the 2022 edition of the African food and drinks festival, the beauteous city of Abuja allured food enthusiasts, chefs from all over Abuja. The African Food and drink festival which brings together the biggest African food influencers, bloggers, chefs and thousands of food lovers from all over Africa in a celebration of all things delicious with family and friends began with the maiden edition in Abuja with an attendee of over 4000 to 6000 in 2021, has grew to a record breaking attendance of more than 13,000 people in 2022.

The event lineups, entails family friendly activities such as cooking competition hosted by the head chef consultant, Chef Paul which had the winners going home with different gifts prices,, eating competition sponsored by Ejanla, chef masterclass/live cookout by the Chef Muse and Chef Taylor on African cuisine and food platting, music performances, an aesthetically beautiful African hut, other side events include dance competitions, food fairs, comedy, and games. Locals were able to taste the many gastronomic delights made by various food vendors at the venue. There were also few cultural dance display by the Ogene cultural troops and FCT cultural troops.

The African food and drinks festival 2022 had over 15,000 attendees and more than 100 food and non-food vendors from across Nigeria for the food festival.

“At African Food Network, we are passionate about promoting culture diversity, food, this event stands for everything that enriches our lives and makes them worth living, while creating moments with wonderful people, good food and music for the soul, and this has allured thousands of food enthusiasts and brands.” The Lead Event coordinator at African Food Network, Ireti Precious George, speaking on The African food festival, 2022 edition

Aside from the variety of foods from the vendors and games at the festival, the attendees enjoyed captivating musical performances by Shyne Band, Odomodo Blvck, Psycho YP, and a different performer. Other food influencers who performed include Abuja City Tourist, Abuja Food Plug, Jennifer Ibrahim and Alaberry.