Partnering with the Consulate General of India, Lagos, Nigeria, on occasion of the 7th International Ayurveda Day, African Consumer Care Limited, a subsidiary of Dabur International Ltd Celebrated the event at the Consulate General’s office.

The theme of the event for this year was “Ayurveda Everyday, Ayurveda Everywhere”. There is a growing usage of natural products, which has intensified during and post the pandemic period. Consumers are using home remedies, herbal formulations and even brushing their teeth more often. This growing belief in Longer Lasting effect of herbs, without side effects and ability to provide solution to problems has been gaining consumer acceptance.

The Speakers talked about exploring the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards National health policy of Nigeria, reducing the burden of disease and related morbidity and mortality by utilizing the potential of Ayurveda. They focused on the strength of Ayurveda and its unique treatment, creating awareness in today’s generation, and promoting Ayurvedic principles of healing in society.

AFCC/Dabur Nigeria showcased their unique range of Herbal Toothpastes, manufactured in Nigeria and detailed about the goodness of Herbal ingredients used in each one of them. Dabur Ayurvedic range of products are available across international markets, also shared during the presentations. Key Opinion leaders also discussed on the topic “Ayurvedic Diet in everyday life & its benefits” and “Ayurveda and Plant based products in our daily life in Nigeria” with lots of local insights.

“Our R&D teams have done an outstanding job in developing a range of Ayurvedic products, crafted with care and passion, combining Dabur’s long-standing expertise and reputation for health and wellness to African Consumers” said Mahbub Baset, Head of Marketing, Sub-Saharan Africa. “We introduced Dabur Ayurvedic Red Gel Toothpaste in Nigeria in the year 2021 and intend to introduce immunity-building range of Dabur products in the nearer future.”

The event commenced with the Opening speech on the theme of the day, by the Honorable Consul General, Mr. Chandramouli K. Kern and concluded with the vote of thanks by the Head of Chancery Mr. Ajay Sharma.

Moreover, AFCC/Dabur Nigeria also participated in a similar event at the High Commission of India, Abuja on 23rd October 2022 and delivered a presentation on the theme of the day and showcased their Herbal/Ayurveda range of products.

Layinka

