The Director of Media and Publicity for the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has described the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, by the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, as a ruse.

Recall that Afenifere had earlier endorsed Obi.

The Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo described Obi as the man that can restructure the country and bring back federalism.

He said, “The South-West has produced a President and currently sits as Vice President; the South-South has spent a total of six years in the Presidency, but the Igbo people of the South-East have never tasted presidency in Nigeria, and now that the power is due back in the South, equity demands that it be ceded to the Igbo.

“We cannot continue to demand that the Igbo people remain in Nigeria while we, at the same time, continue to brutally marginalise and exclude them from the power dynamics.

“Peter Obi is the person of Igbo extraction that Afenifere has decided to support and back; he is the man we trust to restructure the country back to federalism on the assumption of office,” he said.

But Onanuga, in statement via his Facebook, described the report of Afenifere’s endorsement of Obi as false.

According to Onanuga, Afenifere’s endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate was done by one man with no electoral value.

He said, “This story is not true. There is no division in the South-West over Tinubu’s candidacy. The Afenifere endorsement of LP’s candidate is a ruse. It was an endorsement by one man with no electoral value, either in his Ijebu Ogbo village or Lagos.”

