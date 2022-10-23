By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood filmmaker and producer, Adunni Adewale popularly known as Adunni Ade is currently in an elated mood as her debut feature film ‘Soólè’ is now streaming on Netflix and has risen to the number 1 spot on the platform after a successful run in Nigerian cinemas in 2021.

The movie, which grossed millions of Naira in the cinemas got accolades for its storyline, theme, cast and aesthetics Adunni deployed.

The story depicts a number of strangers who find themselves in a sticky situation after they discover a huge sum of money on a bus while on a trip to the East. Soólè is a comedy drama that is sure to leave you at the edge of your seats.

The movie released on Netflix on the 14th of October 2022 has continued to gather positive reviews from audiences across the world. Commenting on the film’s recent popularity on social media, AdunniAde who also produced the film says she is grateful for all the positive feedback she has received on the SOÓLÈ, stating that she is glad that people have found the film relatable.

Soólè, currently streaming on Netflix is produced by her production company, Lou-Ellen Clara Films, and directed by Kayode Kasum.