Adron Homes and Properties, a real estate company, on Friday, said one lucky spectator at the finals of the sixth edition of the 2022 Adron Games would win a return ticket to 2022 Qatar World Cup

Wahidi Akanni, Technical Consultant to Adron Games, said this to newsmen in Lagos.

The championships, slated for November 10 to 12, would take place at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, Lagos State.

The staff of the company and students from selected schools are expected to participate in various athletics and football competitions.

The competition is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Akanni, also Chief Executive Officer of Match International Ltd., urged sports enthusiasts to come out in their numbers as they had a chance to win a return ticket to Qatar.

“The ultimate prize for this year’s edition is a return ticket to the World Cup and there are other mouthwatering prizes to be won at the raffle draw.

“We want to make this year’s edition all encompassing so we’re extending our invitation to our friends in the media with lots of prizes to be won,” he said.

Akanni commended the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Adetola Emmanuel-King, for giving spectators a chance to be at the 2022 World Cup.

“Being consistent for the past six years should be applauded, the only time this tournament did not hold was in 2020 during the pandemic and each year it keeps getting better.

“I appreciate the tenacity of Emmanuel-King and members of staff of Adron Homes, in spite of the economic situation of the country, Adron Homes keeps raising the bar.

“This year won’t be different, we will have Games Ambassadors as we have always had, which is different from Adron Homes and Properties Brand Ambassadors,” he said.

According to him, the competition will further promote teamwork and cooperation among staff as well as promote a healthy lifestyle.

“But the tournament over the years, has grown with invitations extended to landlords and home owners, Adron contractors and students.

“Also, as a way of developing talents, we have some talents among the staff that were discovered, they now play for football clubs, so we just don’t find these talents, we try to encourage them, but we are open to partnership,” he said.

NAN reports that there will be a raffle draw, and winners will emerge and win mouth watering prizes; last year the top prize was an IPhone Pro Max.

Akanni further said the essence of the competition is to promote togetherness among the staff.

“We will verify participants with staff identification card, while students will be registered based on the data of the tertiary institutions,” he said. NAN reports that no fewer than 700 athletes will participate in the sixth edition of the tournament.