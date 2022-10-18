.

Many people from far and near celebrated Elohor Aiboni last year when she broke the ceilings by becoming the first female Managing Director of the Shell Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO).

With sheer brilliance, the right focus, belief in herself as well as passion and zeal to further steer such a big organisation to greater heights, she is able to gallantly lead on the path where only men had taken charge.

Her story has become a major source of inspiration to millions, especially young ladies who now believe that, despite all odds, they too can achieve their dreams.

While Elohor, however, deserves all the kudos that have yet to cease, one thing many of her admirers do not know is how much greatly the industrious and conscientious life of her mother, Lady Edith Mary Iwhewhe, must have positively influenced her.

Although Lady Iwhewhe was not in the national or global limelight, she was a heroine in every area she touched and an icon in development work in every sense.

A committed teacher, Catholic knight and women leader, the Warri, Delta State-born amazon had, among other feats, turned early widowhood into victory as she singlehandedly raised her six children – including Elohor – after the death of her loving husband, Matthew Diyeri Iwhewhe, some 21 years into their marriage. Elohor’s sibblings are Mrs Okiemute Linda Uwadia, Mrs Ochuko Wendy Afa, Miss Ovonmo Regina Iwhewhe, Miss Onajiyovwi Theresa Iwhewhe and Miss Oghenetega Patricia Iwhewhe.

There were not many cameras or social media buzz around Lady Iwhewhe while she was alive recording feats in teaching and practically turning stone into bread on the home front, but her death on August 10, 2022 is shedding light on her life and times.

Hers is a story that needs be told as it has the potential to positively affect motherhood, nationhood and the noble callings of teaching and missionary. Whether at home, work or in the church, she left beautiful imprints on the sand of time. Here is a tip of her heroic tale:

Born on 21st April, 1944 to Chief Peter Akpomedaye of Ekakpramre in Jeremi clan of Ughelli-South LGA and Madam Winnie Sokoh of Ovwian in Udu clan of Ughelli South LGA of DELTA State, Lady Iwhewhe attended the African Church Primary School Dawudu in Warri from 1949-1958.

After completing her primary education, she stayed with her maternal grandmother in Ovwian, a town in the Udu Clan, Delta State, from 1958-1961. In 1962, her uncle took her into his home to further her education. She got into St. Theresa’s Teacher’s Training College, Ughelli, after her secondary education from 1964 to 1968, where she earned a NATIONAL CERTIFICATE EDUCATION.

She met her husband, MATTHEW DIYERI IWHEWHE (MDI), who she got to know through a close senior school friend (Theresa Iwhewhe) who was a younger sister to her husband. They got married in 1969 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Warri, Delta State. MDI worked with U.A.C Foods and, as a regional manager for the southern region, there was no other better place to settle down than Lagos. In 1974 he got transferred to the East and the family moved to Port Harcourt which soon became home for his beautiful family.

This union produced six Damsels and this beautiful family devoutly practised their faith in the Catholic Church. The couple both enjoyed working and supporting church activities and joined several Pious Societies. Not surprised that they got nominated to join the Order of Knights of St Mulumba in 1986.

Lady Edith Iwhewhe enjoyed teaching, she did this passionately and had close bonds with her students and their parents. Her quest for education saw her go back to school in 1988 to further her education (part time with the University of Ibadan) while raising her lovely girls in Port Harcourt. MDI supported her through this and was always veryo proud of her. Sadly, he didn’t see her complete the programme when tragedy struck in March 1990! Her charming husband became sick and passed on in June 1990, leaving her alone with their beautiful damsels who were still very young.

Lady Edith had no one except God and taught her girls the same. She held on to her faith in the Catholic Church and was strongly attached to OUR LADY. She devoutly said her daily devotion to Our Lady and joined societies dedicated to Our Lady (Five Sisters, Block Rosary).

Lady E, as she was fondly called, also joined other Pious societies in the church (Sacred Heart, St Jude, Infant Jesus of Prague, Divine Mercy, Purgatorial Society). She was active in the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO), zonal wards in the church and was a Silent Preacher (training of seminarians to become priests).

Mummy was simply graceful and an epitome of humility. She mentored and loved all around her. She had so many adopted sons and daughters as she opened her home and heart to all.

She loved travelling and wouldn’t miss any opportunity to learn about different cultures. Settling in Port Harcourt made it easy for her to learn about the eastern culture – she grew to know 60% of the states and villages including their culture and food. Mummy did not leave her girls out of her travel adventure as she would visit them regularly and kept abreast of news in their locations.

In her last trip, she was not in any hurry to leave – I guess that was her way of leaving her girls with fond memories of her for years to come. She prayed for a Happy and Peaceful exit in life and God granted her that. A lot of people have asked – was she sick? How did it happen? Mum started 9th of August full of life, she was planning to attend two weddings that weekend and spent the day planning for it and in-between made several calls to loved ones – little did they know it was her way of saying ‘Goodbye’.

She had her evening stroll with one of her grandsons and thereafter ate her dinner with much enthusiasm. Mummy retired to her room where she listened to Mass and finished her Thank you Jesus Rosary afterwards, then laid down in bed at about 11pm.

She got up shortly afterwards with a cough, asking for water and we noticed she had difficulty in her breathing and rushed her to the hospital. The medical team was so sure that mummy would pull out of this as she still had pulse upon our arrival at the hospital.

Sadly, our thoughts were not her Maker`s thoughts as He called her home at 12.40am 10th of August. She is survived by Children, Grandchildren, Brother, Sisters & In-laws

The Song of LADY EDITH MARY IWHEWHE has ended but the melody will always linger on in our hearts.