Adekunle Gold in warm embrace with Asa

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold headlined another stellar concert at the Salle Pleyel Arena in Paris on Wednesday, 12th October 2022.

The singer was elated to meet Nigerian legendary singer, Asa who came to support Gold at the Paris concert. He thrilled the Paris fans alongside Nigerian Alternative act, Wurld, and French singer-songwriter, Tayc.

The award-winning singer Gold thrilled the audience with a couple of songs from his 2022 hit album ‘Catch Me If You Can’ as well as some of his notable hit songs- both old and new.

This comes a few days after headlining the iconic O2 Brixton Academy which was a sold-out crowd at the 4921-capacity venue.

Adekunle Gold who is currently on tour in Europe had an electrifying performance at London Academy over the weekend.

He appreciated the music stars who joined him on stage including his wife and Afrobeats superstar singer, Simi, Afrobeats ace Davido, Lucky Daye and other artistes who thrilled the audience with energetic performances of their hit songs.

Adekunle Gold’s Europe tour continues at the Colosseum Arena, Stockholm Sweeden on October 13th, followed by The Albert Hall in Manchester, United Kingdom on October 14th, Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 23rd October as well as Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, Nigeria on December 18th.