By Shina Abubakar

THE Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo, yesterday, threatened to transfer the trial of Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Royal Hotel, Ile-Ife, over the alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin along with six of his workers were docked before the Chief Judge on charges bordering on conspiracy, attempted murder, tampering with a body, extra-judicial oath, obstruction of justice, and murder among others.

The court had adjourned the ruling on an application for amendment of charge by the prosecution and adoption of written addresses.

But at the resumed hearing, yesterday, Adedoyin was not in court due to ill-health.

The prosecution counsel, Fatima Adesina told the court that the ruling can proceed in his absence as she has no objection whatsoever.

However, Mr Thanni Olalekan, who took the brief of Kehinde Eleja, SAN, for the first defendant, objected that the court can continue with ruling in the absence of the first defendant, saying section 130(1b) of the Administration of Justice Law 2018 is clear on the types of cases that can be dispensed in the absence of the defendant.

Also, Mr Rasheed Muritala, SAN, counsel to 2nd, 4th and 5th, told the court that the presence of the defendant is sacrosanct in all the stages of the proceedings.

Muritala, however, urged the court to uphold that the proceeding cannot continue in his absence.

In her ruling, Justice Adepele Ojo frowned that a case she ought to have dispensed within six months is dragging till now, warning to transfer the case to another judge if the prosecution failed to produce the defendant in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Ojo, thereafter, adjourned the matter till November 7 and 8, 2022, for the ruling of the court on the application of amendment of the charge sheet, adoption and possible judgement on the substantive matter.

RELATED NEWS