The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has asked Nigerians to join him as he prepares to go on national prayer and fasting for the country.

The cleric made this known on Sunday during a sermon delivered at the RCCG October thanksgiving service and special prayer session organised for all state governors and their deputies at the church’s headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Recall Adeboye had earlier admitted that the nation is in a war situation.

In his sermon, Adeboye lamented the situation in the country but assured citizens that God will heal the country.

Adeboye alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State called on Nigerians to work towards and pray for peace to reign in Nigeria.

He said, “God will heal the land and intervene in various issues affecting the country negatively and I want to urge the people to prepare to join me very soon for fasting and prayer for the country. Pray for the rulers, we have spent so much time criticising them. You should pray for them. I am praying for them, and I pray you will join me to pray.”

He said, “In the olden days, except you are one of the special people, they didn’t allow the king’s dress to touch you, but now kidnappers can go to the palace to kidnap the king. We are in a war situation, let no one deceive you. What kings and soldiers can’t do, the almighty God will do for you.”

He added what kings and soldiers cannot do, God will do for the country.

The cleric narrated his experience in a near air mishap twice on his way to London.

According to him the tyre of the aircraft failed to come out, until over 45 minutes, adding that the incident was a deliberate attempt by God to retain his attention for communication.

Speaking further about his experience, Adeboye said there was an announcement about expected stormy weather in London which God later told him was diverted because of him.

The programme themed, ‘‘Perfect peace in the land,’ was attended by Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries which include the representatives of Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun State) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun State).

Sanwo-Olu, in his speech, commended Adeboye for his encouragement of citizens to pray for their leaders and play their roles to make the country better.

He said, “We need perfect peace in our country but for us to have that perfect peace; we also need to have peace from individuals. It is we the citizens that make the country. It is not just about a metaphorical country; it is the people on the ground that truly make a country.

