By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi state has suspended the state chairman of the party, Kingsley Temitope Oggah over alleged misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct amongst other offences.

The decision followed the vote of no confidence passed on the chairman by his ward executive on August 25, 2022; where he was subsequently suspended.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Deputy Chairman, Mr. MomohJimoh. Sule Gomina on Monday after the state executive council meeting in Lokoja.

The ward executive, it was learnt, had transmitted a letter of suspension to the LG executive and the state executive on September 9, 2022.

The state executive after its meeting on Monday ractified the suspension and directed the secretary, Adaji John to take over the affairs of the party in the interim.

The statement reads partly, “Consequent on the development, working members of the State Executive Committee has adopted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the subsisting suspension order from the organs of the party in the state.

“Mr. Kingsley Temitope Oggah’s suspension was due to various anti -party activities, gross misconduct, unguarded utterances aimed at bringing the image of the party to disrepute, attempts to distabilized our great party through undue negative publicity in contravention of Article 6, section 1, 2 and 4; Article 22 section 6 and Article 32 which deals with the Oath of office.

“Other offences are the embezzlement of money meant for the Ward office accomodation; misappropriation of fund for the just concluded primary elections, and non payment of wards dues.

“The State Secretary, Comrade Adaji John has been directed to take over all property of the party in possession of the suspended chairman, as well as direct the affairs of the party in the interim.”

Meanwhile, 13 out of the 15 state executive members of the Kogi state chapter of the ADC signed for the suspension.

