Dumebi Kachikwu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu and his running mate, Ahmed Rufai from the party.

The party ratified the expulsion of Kachikwu and Rufai on Wednesday at its special convention at the Congo campus of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State.

Recall that the ADC expelled the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Patricia Akwashiki; National Vice Chairman North-East and some state chairmen as well as executives of the party.

At the convention, Ralph Nwosu also returned at the ADC National Chairman while other national officers whose tenure have expired were replaced with the election of new national officers by affirmation.

Nwosu, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the delegates for reposing on him the mandate to lead the party for another four years.

The ADC chairman assured that he will lead the party to victory in 2023.