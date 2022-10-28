By Chinonso Alozie

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday raised an alarm over the alleged destruction of campaign billboards of the ADC candidates in Imo State by suspected agents of the state government.

The National Vice Chairman South East, ADC, Chilos Godsent, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

He said one of the victims of such an attack, was the ADC, House of Representatives Candidate for the Ikeduru/Mbaitoli federal constituency, Chinonso Ubah. They linked the destruction to persons who claimed to be operatives of the Imo State Signage and Advertisement Agency.

According to him, “The African Democratic Congress, ADC, South East Zonal Secretariat received with rude shock the report of reckless, arbitrary and criminal removal of the Campaign Bill Boards, Flex Banners and Posters of Chinonso Ubah, the Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for the Mbaitoli /Ikeduru, MBAIKE, Federal Constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

“The African Democratic Congress, ADC, the residents of Imo State, Nigerians, and the global community were also shocked to watch in a viral video, the illegal interruptions of the campaign train of Chinonso Ubah the Candidate of ADC for Mbaitoli /Ikeduru federal constituency in the 2023 general elections by the purported operatives of the Imo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) who claimed to be acting on instructions from above, and stopped the Campaign Train of Comrade Chinonso Ubah, along the Orji – Okigwe Road in Owerri Imo State.

“Consequent upon the above, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, hereby calls on the Senator Hope Uzodimma led Government of Imo State to respect the rights of the citizens to freely campaign as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore immediately call to order the operatives of IMSAA from further attacks on Comrade Chinonso Ubah, other opposition political parties or political opponents. “Finally, henceforth, ADC will no longer condone or tolerate any form of aggression or attack on Chinonso Ubah or any Member of ADC by the political thugs of the government of Imo State or her agencies in disguise of carrying out government functions.”

