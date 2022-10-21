Mr Emmanuel Oyewole, the running-mate to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2023 election in Oyo State, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyewole announced his defection to PDP on Friday in Ibadan

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Ganiyu Ajadi is the governorship candidate of ADC for the election.

Addressing newsmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) Conference Hall, Oyewole said he had defected to PDP to support the re-election bid of Gov.Seyi Makinde.

“I and my followers, spread across the state, have considered this decision and I can say with all sense of responsibility that I have taken this decision in the interest of Oyo State.

“Truth be told, going by the good governance and masterful administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde, the 2023 governorship election in the state should have only one clear contender.

“And that is the incumbent governor, because as they say, one good ‘term’ deserves another”,he said.

Oyewole said the administration of Gov. Makinde was gradually transforming Oyo State to the dream state of residents.

According to him,the different success stories of the Makinde administration in human capacity development, infrastructure development, economic expansion are praise-worthy.

Oyewole said Makinde had also done well in the areas of education, security of lives and properties and health care delivery .

“As loyal and patriotic indigenes of Oyo State, I and the teeming members of the ADC who had earlier signed to my aspiration as ADC deputy governorship candidate, we want these positive developments to continue.

“And we believe that only Gov. Makinde can make this possible,” Oyewole added.(NAN)