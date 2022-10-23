By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian Hollywood star, Oghenekaro Itene is set to celebrate her birthday on the 24th of October 2022, with the aim of raising funds for the affected victims of the flood currently going on in Nigeria.

Oghenekaro, who couldn’t hide her feelings, came out on her Instagram verified page to show concern for the affected victims, saying “this could happen to anybody and we pray it shouldn’t go beyond this. My heart bleeds to see many Nigerians being homeless. I had serious plans for my birthday this year, but with what is going on in Nigeria, I can’t celebrate my birthday as planned, I have to channel all my money, resources and everything to the affected victims”.

Oghenekaro, who showed so much concern, called on all Nigerians at home and abroad to join in rescuing the affected flood victims in Nigeria by donating just a little to save lives and also put smiles on their faces.

“Everything shouldn’t be about the government, we, as individuals, citizens , also have major roles to play in the society, God Almighty will help us all to remove that pain from the affected victims”

She also lamented how flood has taken over many villages including her own village. She is calling on all concerned Nigerians to join her in rescuing the flood victims…

