By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A civil society organisation, Accountability Lab Nigeria,has begun collaboration with the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative,WRAPA, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,to implement the Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability Project in the country.

Part of the Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability Project,being supported by MacArthur Foundation,seeks to popularize the National Gender Policy,NGP for adoption in all sectors of governance in Nigeria.

The development is coming after the policy’s revision in 2021 and subsequent approval by the Federal Executive Council in March 2022.

Accountability Lab Nigeria, which mission is to make governance work for people through supporting active citizens, responsible leaders, and accountable institutions, explained on Tuesday, during a One-Day Strategic Engagement with Heads of Media Organisations,in Abuja,that the partnership was aimed at ensuring “a strategic alignment and public buy-in on the provisions and popularization of the Revised National Gender Policy within stations and in public media enlightenment for NGP adoption.”

“A knowledge enhancement activity; “Know your NGP” targets, key stakeholders from identified media organizations to engage Media leaders for a knowledge update session on the policy recommendations and stipulations for gender equity, accountability, and electoral integrity”,the Programs and leaning Manager, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Ehi Idakwo-Pam, explained.

In her concept note on ‘Knowledge Update on Revised NGP for Heads of Media Organisations,WRAPA Secretary General, Saudatu Mahdi,regretted that “corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigerian society.”

“Owing to this consensus the Buhari administration won the general elections when a ruling party was voted out and elections were used to transfer power. G

However, corruption remains in several spheres of governance in Nigeria five years after. Election promises remain unfulfilled while concerted government efforts and citizen-led campaigns have not dislodged deeply entrenched corruption that poses barriers to access, inclusion and accountability,”she said.

The Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability Project,she explained,was “premised on democratic principles,which suggests that to reap and sustain the gains of democracy, deliberate actions must be taken to ensure the inclusion of women, youths and other marginalized groups.”

She added:”WRAPA also believes that defining and promoting the quality and sustained participation of marginalized constituencies entails deliberate responses to women and

Gender Equality and Social Inclusion,GESI concerns in Nigeria’s ongoing constitutional and electoral review processes.

“The project aims to contribute to alterations in policy documents and social and legal shift that evidence the removal of barriers to women’s inclusion,and participation while reducing the cost of corruption in governance and service delivery for women and marginalized populations.”

“The project’s objective is two fold. Firstly,it aims to mobilize a GESI reflective multi-level citizen movement that will contribute to defining statutory,policy,and social parameters for sustainable, inclusive, transparent elections, legitimacy,and transparent governance in Nigeria.

“Secondly,we are hoping to run expanded and sustained anti-corruption affirmative action campaigns that remove the barriers limiting inclusion and access for women and other marginalized populations both in public and social life,”she stressed.