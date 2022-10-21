Presidential candidate of Accord Party, Professor Chris Imumolen has vowed to revamp education and security if elected into office.

Speaking at a meeting of former councilors of Northern Nigeria in Kaduna state, Imumolen assured that education and security will be the topmost priority of his administration

According to him, education remains the bedrock of national development, peace and stability.

The Accord Party flagbearer, however, lamented that present and past administrations in the country have failed to develop the critical sector, an issue which his government will address by the time he gets into office.

Imumolen said he has awarded scholarships to over five thousand young Nigerians from different states of the Federation as a private sector individual, while those who are contesting with him for the presidency failed to do so in the various public offices which they have held in the past.

He said the next president of the country must be elected on the basis of capacity, character and competence, and not on the basis of religious or ethnic lines, adding that the battle to rescue the country from maladministration for the sake of posterity lies in the hands of the youth.