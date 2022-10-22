By Efosa Taiwo

Brahim Diaz scored two stunning goals as AC Milan cruise to a 4-1 victory over Monza in the Serie A on Saturday.

Divock Origi also was on the scoresheet netting his first for AC Milan with Rafael Leao grabbing a late-minute goal to cap off a domineering performance for the Italian giants.

Diaz lit up the game in the 16th minute with a driving run taking the ball from the centre circle into the area then stretching to poke the ball home.

The Spanish midfielder the grabbed his second after beating his marker to fire in a blast into the net.

Origi then scored his first goal for Milan with an absolute rocket into the top right hand corner midway through the second half.

Filippo Ranocchia pulled a goal back with a free kick from 30 yards with twenty minutes remaining before a typical Theo Hernandez driving run down the left flank ended with a pull back for Rafael Leao to calmly slam past the goalkeeper.

The win puts Milan level on points with leaders Napoli before they play at Roma on Sunday. Monza remain in 14th position.