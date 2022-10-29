IGP USman Alkali Baba

…inaugurates anti-bomb modern police station, barrack in Delta

…assures of successful polls in 2023

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Inspector General of Police, Mr Alkali Baba Usman, Saturday, described the alarm raised by the United States of America and other countries over the terror alert in Abuja as unnecessary security alert that does not have meaning.

Usman who stated this at the commissioning of an anti-bomb modern police station and barrack for officers and men of Delta State Police Command at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, said said it was only proper if there was security threats, for the diplomats to inform the authorities rather than calling on their citizens to flee.

Saying security agencies were however not taking the message lightly as investigation has commenced to nip any security threat in the bud, he assured residents of Abuja of their safety. He told the media to avoid being used as agents to spread fake news.

Usman assured that the force was making adequate preparation to ensure that the 2023 general elections would be successful.

He said; “our election will be credible, free and fair by the grace of God. Our votes will count, and those we want as our leaders will be our leaders.”

Usman said the station is among the 120 modern police stations being built by the Federal Government across the country, appealing to the Ibusa community to take ownership of the station and barrack through maintenance and protection from vandals.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, thanked Mr Alkali Baba Usman for providing a conducive working environment for officers and men of the Police force.

Ali urged the Inspector General of Police to provide the Command with more serviceable patrol vehicle, ammunition and other logistics to enable it perform better.

