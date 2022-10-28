Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has said that there was no joint military operation with any foreign country’s military in the wake of the terror attack advisory raised by the United States and the United Kingdom embassies in Nigeria.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the clarification while interacting with senior journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Although the service admitted that there was an operation at the Trademore Estate in Abuja by DSS and the Nigerian security forces, Afunanya made it clear that no American or British military official was involved in the operation carried out in the estate.

Afunanya also debunked the claim that some guns and bomb-making materials were recovered from the said estate and two brothers arrested during the said operation.

Afunanya said, “It is true that an operation was carried out by DSS operatives and the Nigerian military but no foreign military personnel was involved.

“It is not true that any bomb was recovered or anyone arrested during the operation in the said estate,” Afunanya explained.

It will be recalled that the American and UK governments had issued advisories asking their citizens to keep off the FCT due to a possible terror attack but did not pinpoint the particular location of the planned assault.

The UK Government followed up with an update on Thursday asking its citizens to avoid the FCT and many other states in the country except on essential business purposes.

