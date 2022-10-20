Ye (BBC.com)

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Kanye West has said he doesn’t feel sorry for his anti-semitic comments.

But, Ye, as officially known now, tendered an apology to people hurt by his series of anti-semitic comments in the past week.

The rapper made this known in an interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday.

West didn’t show any remorse for his string of anti-Semitic comments which went round throughout the past few weeks.

In one of the tweets that led to Twitter restricting his account, the rapper wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’ll go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I can’t actually be anti-semitic because black people are Jewish also. You people gave toyed with me and gave tried to blackball whoever opposes your agenda.”

When asked if he was “sorry” that he said he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people, Ye simply replied, “Absolutely not.”

Morgan then kept questioning him on his take on racism saying:

“Racism is racism, and you know that, don’t you?.”

“Yeah, obviously. That’s why I said it,” Ye replied. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

Later on in the interview, Ye proceeded to tender some apologies to the people hurt by his statement.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon comment, the confusion that I caused,”

“I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through” he said.

Ye further added saying:

“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now.’ And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”

