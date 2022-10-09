By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State has directed dealers on telephone and its accessories to relocate to the newly built GSM market at Etche road, Aba from the 1st of January 2023.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this during a meeting with the telephone dealers in Aba, explained that work on the new market has reached 90% and would be completed by November 2022.

He further disclosed that the state has rehabilitated Ngwa road which leads to the new market, while work will soon commence on other link roads to boost access to the area.

The Commissioner warned that the government will no longer tolerate the conversion of residential buildings along St.Michaels, Hospital, Pound, Park and Jubilee roads into shops by telephone dealers.

He also stated that the government is committed to ensuring specialized markets for dealers on specific goods and services.

His words; “Dealers on GSM products and accessories should get ready for final movement to the new GSM market at Etche road. From January 1, 2023, government will deploy all resources to relocate street traders and shop owners to the new market. Work at the market is over 90% done, the remaining one will be completed by November 2022. What this means is that you have only 3 months to plan to relocate. It also means that you shouldn’t pay rent for 2023 at the current place you are trading because by next year, there will be no GSM market at St.Michaels, Hospital, Pound, Park and Jubilee roads. Every phone trader will relocate to the new market. This is our own way of ensuring good governance so that you can protect your goods. Our job as a good is to create a conducive environment for you to prosper in your businesses.The Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is committed to the improvement of ease of doing business in the state.

“The Ikpeazu administration will no longer tolerate the conversion of residential buildings along St. Michaels, Hospital, Pound, Park and Jubilee roads into shops by telephone dealers. From January 2023, the taskforce and security people will remove every phone trader from the streets. I will advise all traders to comply and relocate as directed because some of these taskforce and security people who will enforce the directive may get overzealous and destroy the goods of recalcitrant traders. I will prefer that you comply on time so that they won’t even see any trader to harass. You must relocate by January 1, 2023.”

He warned the phone dealers against disposing their waste into drainage channels which will lead to the flooding of the markets.

“The traders are warned against disposing of their waste into drainage channels. The problem of road decay and flooding in Aba is that traders dispose off their waste on drainage channels. When the wastes block the channels and flood occurs, traders turn around to blame the government. This is what we have been witnessing at the Ariaria market. I pray that the GSM dealers will adopt a good waste disposal culture when they start trading at the new market.”

