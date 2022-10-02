By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Leaders of Abia North senatorial district comprising of traditional rulers, town union presidents and political stakeholders have commended Rep Uko Nkole of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu over the ongoing construction of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal road project.

Applauding Nkole for attracting the project, the leaders expressed their happiness in the synergy between Nkole and Kalu in persuading the federal government to complete the project.

The leader of the group, ESV Olekanma in a statement on Saturday morning warned desperate politicians to desist from claiming the project, noting that “Uko Nkole facilitated the project and with the support of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, it is becoming a reality”.

They pledged their total and unwavering support and that of the people to Senator Kalu and Nkole, in all of their future endeavours.

“We have noted with dismay, the antics and desperation of a certain politician from Arochukwu Local Government Area lying to the unsuspecting public that he facilitated the ongoing construction of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal road project. All we can say is that it is a lie from the pit of hell. How can a man who spent 12 years at the national assembly with zero project except distribution of frying pans to women now have the temerity to claim that he facilitated the Arochukwu/Ohafia road? This is definitely a joke taken too far!

“For the avoidance of doubts, we the leaders of thought from Abia North senatorial district are urging the general public to disregard and reject his antics. Rep Uko Nkole and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu are the real heroes of Arochukwu/Ohafia road project. Those thinking that they can go to Abuja playing politics with human lives and propaganda would be rejected by the people of Abia North senatorial district,” the statement said.

