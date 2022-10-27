By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu has sworn in Justice Lilian Abai as the Acting Chief Judge of the State and charged her to maintain the cordial relationship existing between the executive and the Judiciary in the State.

The swearing -in of the Acting Chief Judge followed the retirement of the former Chief Judge, Justice Onuoha Arisa Kalu Ogwe.

Speaking after administering the oaths of office and allegiance on the Acting Chief Judge, by the State Solicitor General, Lady Uzoamaka Ikonne, at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu assured that his administration would do everything to support the Acting Chief Judge to make the Judiciary better.

He commended the Judiciary for setting up and sustaining a template for succession which makes leadership transition seamless.

The Governor commended the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Judicial arms of government in the State and saluted the immediate past Chief Judge of the State, Justice Onuoha Arisa Kalu Ogwe, for working in synergy with the Executive.

Ikpeazu, who congratulated Justice Lilian Abai on her emergence as the new Acting Chief Judge expressed confidence that she would acquit herself creditably with the new office.

“The executive and judiciary arms of government maintain cordial relationship. It is desire and wish that the tenure of the Acting Chief will follow the same trajectory,” the Governor said.

In her acceptance speech, the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai thanked the Governor for the honour done her and promised to discharge her duties effectively while assuring that she would maintain the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and the Judiciary.

