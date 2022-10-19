By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Convener, New Nigeria Group, NNG, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has said that Abia state Governor ,Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu,needs to produce a successor to ensure continuity of the investment progammes and policies he had initiated in the state.

He explained that Ikpeazu has introduced a paradigm shift and laid a solid foundation in the governance of the state by initiating policies that would outlive his tenure, expand business opportunities and attract huge investments to the state.

Ohuabunwa who stated this during Ikpeazu’s 58th birthday anniversary celebrations at his country home, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Council area, listed such programmes and policies as the Enyimba Economic City, his untiring efforts to assist Geometric power and expanding opportunities for artisans to grow their businesses and attract investments.

Stressing that such businesses, programmes and projects would create wealth and drive away poverty, Ohuabunwa further stated that the people of the state are beginning to see light at the end of the tenure and should support Ikpeazu to produce a successor who will act in line with the vision and policies.

His words; “In the last couple of years, we have been hearing about Enyimba Economic City, coming to life, Geometric power is now firing. The question is what has changed? What changed is what I call the essence of leadership. Leadership is not building bridges and roads, not building flyovers. Leadership is the ability to lay a foundation and create motivation that leads people to a better place than where they are. And then, whether it comes in your time or not is not very important. The most important thing is to lay the foundation.

“Leadership is essential; it is also critical, particularly strategic leadership, not transactional. Not leadership where you give what you give a long list of what you have done. Yes, we all need more roads, bridges and flyovers, but what will bridges and flyovers be doing if we do not have the people properly motivated to be able to set up businesses and investment times and create jobs and wealth?

“This is why I think we should salute Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu because in his time, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. And that’s why we need continuity here. I will propose that it is important that we should support Gov. Ikpeazu to hand over to a successor so that there will ensure continuity in these policies. This is because we know the political culture. Tomorrow, somebody comes with another political persuasion or dissuasion and decides that what is important is no longer the Enyimba Economic City and Geometric power and expanding the opportunities for artisans to grow and bring some other projects. By then, we would have lost our time and investment. I appeal to Abia people that the reward we should give to Gov. Ikpeazu for the work he has done for the foundation is to ensure that what he started comes to fruition.

“I can tell you that the foundation has been laid in Abia. When Enyimba Economic City comes to fruition, Igbo and Abia youths will have work to do. Our young men who left to other countries will return to invest in the economic city. We have opportunities for income generation. You must create the enabling environment for capital to grow. Without capital inflow, nothing will happen in an economy. It is the capital inflow that creates businesses, programmes and projects.The businesses, programmes and projects create wealth and drives away poverty. That’s a straight line.

Ohuabunwa noted that he had been involved in hosting economic summits in Abia state to create opportunities for businesses that will lead Igbo people to think and invest at home.

“In 2001, we had our first Abia Summit in Umuahia. We invited the then Governor. He didn’t come, he sent Prof. Ogbuagu. At the end, he saw that what we were doing was not political, it was purely economic. He promised to sponsor the next summit, but we didn’t have any other summit after that.

“In 2023, with the support of people like Prof. Barth Nnaji, we established the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, in Lagos. We began to speak out on how to ensure that Nigeria becomes globally competitive because there is no way we can grow economically without ensuring that there is inflow of capital, whether domestic or foreign.

“In 2007, we decided to go further and start the Aba economic summit. Many people including Prof. Nnaji and Ide John Udeagbala attended. I remember Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe telling me, ’people are running away from Aba and you are bringing a summit here, what is your interest? Are you from Aba? I told him I’m from Abia .That any Abia man that is not from Aba, is not growing.

“In 2013, people like Prof. Nnaji and other distinguished Igbo people established the Alaigbo Development ADF. From there we created the Akuruko (Invest at Home) concept. And all have been speaking to the concept; how do we make Alaigbo competitive? If it is not conducive, we can wish and pray and cry. Nobody is going to come here if the place is not competitive and attractive for investment. We have all kinds of plans and programmes made, but not much has happened until now.”