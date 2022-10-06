By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged governorship aspirants who didn’t win the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the party primaries to sheathe their sword, forgive and allow peace to reign.

The Governor, who stated this at the launching of the needs assessment document and induction ceremony of the Ngwa Patriots Forum, in Aba, at the weekend,explained that only one person will emerge governor in the 2023 election.

His words; “Only one person will be governor of the state in 2023. In the process of choosing who would be governor, some people may have been wronged, they should forgive. There is nothing we can do to make two governors in 2023, it must be one person. The aggrieved person who expected to emerge governor but didn’t get the ticket of the party should forgive and forget in the spirit of sportsmanship.”

He tasked Ngwa people to embrace unity, shun divisive tendencies and desist from aligning with those who don’t wish the Ngwa well.

“Ngwa people should embrace unity and desist from aligning with those who don’t wish the Ngwa well. The people with seven compounds should not be afraid of those with three compounds. We should get our collective share. We need to ask questions about who we are. The Ngwa people are not known for fear, but to tackle challenges frontally and surmount them.

“It is unfortunate that some of our people now work with our opponents to spite us. You see enemies fighting your brother and you join them. We should refrain from such acts. You can never boast with a beautiful house built in your opponent’s community. There’s nothing you can do to the son of your concubine to make him call you his father. This is the time to tell people that the Ngwa clan is united. I will never abandon my people. I will never do that even if I’m the only person remaining. A time will come when we will count some people who betrayed Ngwa land for selfish interest.”

He commended the Ngwa Patriotic Forum for developing the needs assessment document and seeking ways to bring development to Ngwa land and recommended the document to politicians.

Earlier in his address, President of the Ngwa Patriots Forum, Chief Uzo Ihuka explained that the needs assessment document is a developmental parameter that will enhance good governance in Ngwa land , stressing that the study revealed that some council areas in Ngwa land were deficient in infrastructural development and called for sustained efforts to ensure comprehensive development of the area.

He also commended Ikpeazu for his commitment in ensuring that the next governor of the state comes from Ngwa bloc in the interest of justice and equity.

Ihuka, however, lamented that the decision of the governor has generated disunity, sabotage and politics of bitterness in Ngwa land and stated that there is urgent need for political stakeholders to work together in the interest of Ngwa land.

“An impressive and commendable feat that would have been celebrated and applauded if it were in other clans, but unfortunately, this has generated disunity amongst our brothers. We have never been so polarized before in the history of Ngwa land. When two brothers fight to death, a stranger inherits their property. Our utmost priority is to reconcile with our aggrieved brothers and restore confidence among our people. There is an urgent need for all political stakeholders in Ngwa land to work together, strike a balance, redouble our efforts and ensure mutual respect and understanding among our political class.”

