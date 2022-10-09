By Steve Oko

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Friday dismissed a suit seeking to nullify the emergence of Chief Ikechi Emenike; and Dr Uche Ogah, respectively, as governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State.

Chief Emenike and Ogah, who emerged through indirect and direct parallel primaries respectively, have both been laying claims to the governorship ticket.

Emenike’s name was shortlisted on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s final list on Tuesday as APC’s governorship candidate for Abia in the 2023 poll.

Dissatisfied with the conduct of the APC primaries, one of the governorship aspirants, Dr Daniel Eke, approached the High Court, urging it to nullify both exercises.

Eke, in the suit, argued that Emenike’s indirect primary contradicted the party’s directive that direct primary election be conducted in Abia.

Similarly, he argued that Ogah emerged through direct primary but claimed that the exercise was neither conducted by the national leadership of APC nor supervised by the INEC.

He equally claimed that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy, saying that while he was busy looking for the venue of the primaries, the claimants wrote the results of the purported primaries.

Delivering judgement, presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn, dismissed the suit, saying that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primaries which he said he did not participate in.

According to the Court, only an aspirant who participated in a primary election has the locus to challenge the outcome of such election.

The Court further held that the choice of a party’s candidate remains an internal affair of the party, hence, the court will not interfere in it

Justice Anyadike, further held that the inability of the plaintiff to locate the venue of the primaries was not justiceable.

Responding, Counsels to Emenike, H. O Afolabi, SAN; as well as the APC , hailed the ruling, describing it as “well seasoned.”

Ogah’s lawyer, Oliver Amuzie, also described the judgement as well articulated.

However, Chief Eke, who was present in the court, expressed disappointment with the judgement which he said was “a serious anomaly.”

He vowed to appeal it and pursue the matter up to the Supreme Court until he gets justice.

Eke expressed shock that APC would claim that he was not its registered member after collecting N50 million from him as cost of nomination form.

Meanwhile, Ogah still has a pending suit against Emenike’s candidacy at the appeal court.

Emenike, a development rconomist, has about 23 law suits against his governorship bid but about 19 have so far been resolved in his favour.

RELATED NEWS