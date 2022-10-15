By Ayo Onikoyi

Abhinit Puri representing India has won the ‘Man of The Earth 2022’ pageant in Nigeria, while Charles Epundu and Abbas F. Tucker won the first and second run-up positions.

The pageant show was held on the 25th September, 2022 at Amsterdam Court Resident, Lekki Ajah, Lagos. Some of the distinguished guests at the event include Ayotunde Twitch and the Ideal Family, Coach Naya, Queen Mary and many more.

The guests at the pageant were thrilled with musical performances and runway exhibition.

Man of The Earth Pageant is a fast-growing international male pageant which originated from Nigeria with a great vision to promote the environment through sustainable and inclusive lifestyle with the aim of promoting dialogue and culture amongst various countries.

Man of The Earth gives all men an equal opportunity to represent their country and personality regardless of their race, creed, religion or culture and without discrimination.

According to the organisers, their mission is to empower all individuals who are passionate and have the same advocacy in environmental protection and ecotourism to make use of the resources to influence others to be a good citizen of the world.