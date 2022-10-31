Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has approved the appointment of Mr Idowu Imam as his Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye described Imam as a thoroughbred politician from Adewole Ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area.

He said that AbdulRazaq also approved the appointment of Ibrahim Orire, who hails from Wara Osin Ward, as Special Assistant on Transportation.

“The Governor meanwhile has forwarded to the State House of Assembly the names of two nominees for the vacant cabinet slots for Ilorin South and Edu Local Government Areas,” he added. (NAN)

