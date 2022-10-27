…want police to relaunch discreet operations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed outrage over the abduction of some returning students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka along Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road in Enugu State.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Ohaneze said that it was disheartening that despite the heavy presence of security operatives including the military and the police on the road, the hoodlums carried out their nefarious activities unchallenged.

Reacting to the development, Nnabuike said the situation was unacceptable, urging the security agencies to look inwards.

He said “We are saddened that the all important Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road has now become impassable because of the activities of rampaging herdsmen.

“No day passes by without sad stories from commuters and their loved ones. Just this Sunday, some travellers, including returning students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, were abducted by the gunmen.

“As we speak, not one of them has been released or rescued by security operatives. The kidnappers are demanding millions of naira.

“Today again, Thursday, information reaching us indicates that the armed men are back on the same road, and have succeeded in taking hostage many travellers.

“This calls to question the role of the various security checkpoints mounted on that road, including the Army and the Police. Feelers are alleging that there is internal collaboration between some of them and the hoodlums.

“We are urging the Army and the Police hierarchy to launch a discreet investigation and find out those providing a safe haven for these criminals.

“We have had enough sorrowful incidents on that road; we have had enough assurances from the police but it has not translated into results.”

The Igbo group also demanded that “every effort should be made to free all hostages. The perpetrators should also be arrested forthwith and all forms of crimes should be stopped on that road.

“We learnt that they operating from Ekwegbe Agu forest. Security agencies should move in there and smoke them out. This is the only way for the security agencies to redeem their image and earn the trust of the people.”

