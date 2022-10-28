L-R: Deputy Group Managing Director, A-Z brands, Mr Dikanna Okafor; Group Managing Director, Chicason Group, Chux Adike; Chairman and founder, Chicason Group of companies, Chief Alexander Chika Okafor (OON. OFR); Director, Chicason Group, Sani Daura-Ahmed and Professor Emeritus (Dame) Uche Azikiwe during the relaunching of A-Z Petroleum Products limited in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

In order to maintain, sustain its market position in Nigeria and beyond, A-Z Petroleum Product Limited, a member of Chicason Group has relaunched and upgraded her product to serve better and meet the growing demands in the market.

With this strategy, the management revealed that as an organisation, we believe this is a necessary step to take, to adequately reflect our position as a forward-thinking company that offers superior grade quality products which aids seamless transitions, reduces wear and tear, rejuvenates, and breathes life into your engines while leaving a positive effect as regards the society at large.

“The newly packaged and improved products are specifically engineered to reduce emissions, hereby grossly eliminating the adverse effect of air pollution and in turn creating a greener, safer environment even as it is now available across various markets in the different regions of Nigerians.

Speaking during the relaunch and introduction of new brands into the company’s product portfolios, Head, Marketing and Communications, Dr. Amechi Chukwu said that A-Z Petroleum Product Ltd. is engaged into the blending and marketing of quality petroleum petrochemical products, and it is fully registered with the regulatory authorities in Nigeria, including ISO 9001, 2015 which is the latest in this category.

Dr Chukwu said, “In our effort to meet the requirement of the vast lubricant segment market, we are working, researching, developing, improving and coming up with quality brands to meet with the requirement of original lubricant manufacturers who are the pace-setters to tell us what their equipment needs and the type of lubricant to run researching. We are all aware that today, technology is evolving and manufacturers equally are coming up with the state-of-art-vehicles that put the lubricant manufacturers on their toes to come up with lubricants that will meet those requirements. In line with this advancement, we have introduced what a marketing man called, ‘a beautiful bride’ into our product potfolios. We have introduced fully synthetic lubricant and semi synthetic lubricant which we call Crown S-10,000 and others which are in the market now”.

Following that, Dr. Chukwu said further that the company’s strategy is to achieve sustainable long-term value for its customer and growth for its investors, through consistent quality delivery and service.

In addition, Group Managing Director, Chicason Group, Chux Adike said, “With the company’s quality management team and its partners, we have been able to come up with a world class product that is actually designed for Nigerian market because we are consistent in innovation. Normally anytime you service your car, you are always required to change your engine oil, but with our new product, if you are living in Lagos for instance and your average travelling distance in a month is about 1000/2000km. with our new product you can travel about 10,000km before you can change your oil.

According to Adike, A-Z Petroleum Products Ltd., is known for quality products and we have always visit the Nigerian market with new innovation, and our target is to protect your car engines.

In his speech, the Chairman, Chicason Group, Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OON, OFR) said, “through this relaunch everything is set to take back the market”.

He said that when we started the A-Z Petroleum Products brand over 3 decades ago, the vision was to be a forward-thinking organisation that puts innovation at the forefront of its activities. “We aspire to satisfy the consumer with high quality, value-laden lubricants that meet their needs and exceed expectations. Therefore, with the help of seasoned industry experts, Chemists, Physicists, Engineers, and Researchers we have been able to maintain our consistency in providing exceptional products that cater to the needs of vehicles and machines over the years.

Continuing, Okafor said that this relaunch event is of utmost importance as it is the embodiment of a new approach and a new basis for building the culture of innovation that we have vowed to uphold since the inception of A-Z Petroleum Products Limited over decades ago.

Answering questions on how his company is managing cost and also offering his products at a competitive price considering the depreciation of Naira in the international market, Okafor said that he believes everybody is sourcing money from the same market, the only challenge we are facing is some people bringing in fake products from outside the country and adulterators. But we are working with regulatory authorities to curb adulteration. He also appeals to government to help operators power supply as epileptic power supply is hampering production process in Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS