By Ayo Onikoyi

Ghanaian plus-size model and On-Air-Personality known as Miz Debbie has sent a note of warning to ladies aspiring to have a surgery to augment their body structure to desist as the consequences could be fatal.

According to her, “ A living ugly girl is better than a dead beauty queen. People only look at the picture but don’t know about the pains of surgery and the post surgery pains. You will be on pills for the rest of your life plus the maintenance cost. It is not just a one-time thing, you need to go for check-ups, renewals and the pains do not talk in pictures. Ladies be wise.”

Miz Debbie, probably must have been inspired by the travails of Kenyan video vixen, Vera Sidika, renowned for her curvy big bum, who announced days ago that she had taken off her butt implants as a result of risk to her life arising from complications of several surgeries she had gone through to have her butt done.

“This has been the hardest phase in my life, due to health risks and complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s still very unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it and learnt to love myself regardless. Ladies; pls learn to love yourself and don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much,” Vera Sidika had posted on her page.

Before she had the implants removed, Vera Sidika was being celebrated as one of Africa’s most sensuous women on account of her shape magnified by her butt.