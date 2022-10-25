By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State has emerged the only State in the federal Republic of Nigeria that was ranked among the cleanest cities in Africa.

The Special Assistant to governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo the state capital.

Ndueso noted that the recent report by ‘Inside Africa’, naming the state among the cleanest in Africa was a manifestation of the great developmental strides of the current administration especially in preserving the environment.

He recalled that Akwa Ibom has consistently won the award as the cleanest state in Nigeria in a row for five years.

His words: “In a listing by the highly influential online site that tracks environmental and tourism issues ‘Inside Africa’, tagged ‘Top African Cleanest Cities, 2022’ Akwa Ibom was the only state in Nigeria named in the report, thus cementing the state’s already well known definition as ‘Nigeria’s Cleanest State, as well as the Nation’s Best Kept Secret’

” The report also listed Kigali, the Rwandan Capital as a top African Cleanest City alongside, Cape Town, Tunisia, Port Luis, Mauritius, Johannesburg, South Africa, Nairobi, Kenya, Kumasi, Ghana, Gaborone, Botswana, Dares Salaam, Tanzania, and Windhoek, Namibia.

“The listing of Akwa Ibom State in the report is a manifestation of the great developmental strides, especially in tourism and infrastructure, and the huge resources expended by the Governor Udom Emmanuel led-administration in preserving the environment and making the state liveable and free of environmental hazards.

“The efforts of government in this regard, saw the earlier conferment of award by ‘Clean Up Nigeria’, last year on the state as Nigeria’s cleanest State, received by Prince Akpan Ikim, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA).

“The award was subsequently presented to the Governor Udom Emmanuel on December 20th, 2021, during an enlarged State Executive Council meeting. Akwa Ibom State, is arguably the nation’s most preferred choice for conferences, retreats, seminars and other major events.

“And only recently, a multi-billion dollars drainage project measuring more than 10 kilometers was constructed in the State capital as part of Governor Emmanuel’s policy to keep the State safe for investments to thrive.

“With Ibom Air, the award winning airline, and the first of such an airline owned by a subnational in Africa, dominating the Nigerian aviation industry, coupled with a peaceful, safe and secure environment, a rich range of cuisines and a great and hospitable people Akwa Ibom continues to symbolize what the PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,said at the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign as everything that Nigeria should be”

