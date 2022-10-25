*Says I can’t be a sell out

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial candidate on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 election Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem has said he was not seeking for an office or a position, but an opportunity of service.

Enoidem stated this in his speech titled” The touchstone of my candidacy is competency, capacity, and experience underpinned by a strong demand for Justice, equity and fairness”, delivered at the senatorial district campaign flag-off at the Ikot Ekpene township Stadium.

He said the stakes beyond 2023 in Nigeria were too high to be left in the hands of unstable politicians, and assured the people and the party that he could never be a sell out.

His words: “My dear good people of Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial district.I seek the opportunity to be your Senator because I am convinced that I have the capacity, the competence, the commitment, the experience, the exposure as well as the deep knowledge of the expectations and the needs of our people.

” I am not seeking for an office or a position but I am seeking for an opportunity of service.

My training, experience, exposure, network, association, pedigree, values, competences, record of service to the people, ideas and vision, stand me out tallest among all the contenders for the office.

“The stakes beyond 2023 in Nigeria are too high to be left in the hands of unstable politicians. Too many unresolved national questions are still open to necessary debate and resolution in our quest for national rebirth, growth and integration.

” These must be resolved through collaborative governance between the different tiers of government. Such issues include resource allocation, national security, devolution of powers, state police, cattle routes and grazing, cost of living crisis, fair distributions of resources, etc.

” If nothing else, all of you trust that I can never be a sell out. I pledge to always be in the room where the decisions are made to bring things home. I will rise to the occasion to your satisfaction”

The former National Legal Adviser of the PDP,

noted that there was hardly any major transformational idea in the State between 2007 and 2015, which did not bear the imprimatur of his modest contributions, as a Commissioner.

He added that his aspiration would avail the people a golden opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and correct a negative history of alienating people of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency from serving as their representative at the Red Chambers since1960.

According to him it will also avail the people ” A competent, experienced, selfless, responsible, well-rounded, prepared, determined, passionate, accessible, knowledgeable and loyal Senator, who will demonstrate equity and mutual fidelity to the course of the entire district without discrimination.

“I present to you, my manifesto, asking you to help me fulfill them through the power of your vote I am offering myself as a vessel to fulfill these needs, using the National Assembly as a staging post. My mantra is opportunity for all, not some.

” There is no doubt that I am clear-eyed about the needs of our Senatorial District and I am determined to spend every day in Abuja as I will at home, fighting for you, using the instrumentality and leverage of the National Assembly.

“I pledge to combine my best ideas and knowledge of development, with those of our great intelligentsia, to give effective representation.

“It will not be about me, but the interest of the people who I will represent, from Ikono to Ini, Ikot Ekpene to Obot Akara, Essien Udim to Ika, Etim Ekpo to Oruk Anam and Ukanafun to Abak.

“Again, I pledge that I will synergize with relevant federal government agencies, the state government and development partners to turn around the fortunes of our area, without allowing my cravings, ego, narrow interest and political choices to dictate my service.

“I will not relent to ensuring that our issues – be they educational, infrastructural, medical, social, economic, human capital, material, etc., are at the front-burner of national discourse and development.

“I will not trade with the fortunes of my people to build a personal political advantage; to massage my ego and turn a blind eye to the reason you gave me the mandate. I will deliver what belongs to you, to you; and build on the gains of our journey so far”. Enoidem pledged.

The event witnessed the presentation of the PDP flag to all candidates of the Senatorial district by the party state Chairman, and an indigene of the area, elder Aniekan Akpan.

Also all the PDP candidates from Uyo and Eket Senatorial districts of the state were also in attendance at the campaign flag-off.

